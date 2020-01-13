Ga. officer survives being hit by train during foot chase

Body camera video shows an officer being struck by a train while chasing a suspected burglar in Polk County Georgia

POLK COUNTY, Ga. (CNN Newsource) – Body camera video shows an officer being struck by a train while chasing a suspected burglar in Polk County, Georgia.

Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said Officer Andy Anderson was chasing a man down the tracks on College Street when he was hit.

Dramatic 3D body camera video shared by the Polk County Police Department shows the train feet from Anderson and blaring its horn before the officer appears to be thrown into brush along the tracks.

Dodd said Anderson was not critically injured, although he was taken to the hospital.

Anderson was released from the hospital Sunday.

A woman is in custody in connection to the burglary. The man Anderson was looking for was still on the run at the time of this report.