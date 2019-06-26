Ga. deputy’s body cam captures discovery of crying newborn in plastic bag

All states have Safe Haven laws that allow for the safe surrender of a baby

Warning: This video shows the moments after a sheriff’s deputy finds a baby who is alive and crying inside a plastic bag. The baby is being cared for by child protective services.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) – A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia made a disturbing discovery Tuesday while on duty.

Body camera video shows the deputy finding a newborn baby inside a plastic bag in the woods.

Authorities were called when a neighbor first heard the baby crying.

Deputies found the just hours-old infant, now named Baby India.

Authorities shared the video in hopes of finding the mother.

The baby is in foster care.

All 50 states have enacted Safe Haven laws which generally allow the parent, or an agent of the parent, to remain anonymous and to be shielded from criminal liability and prosecution in exchange for surrendering the baby to a safe haven such as a hospital, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.