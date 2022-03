(WKBN) – If you fly Frontier, You might want to lighten your suitcase.

The airline is now limiting checked bags to a maximum of 40 pounds. That’s ten pounds less than the carrier used to allow.

Frontier says this will help reduce aircraft weight and conserve fuel.

If your bag is 50 pounds, it will cost you an extra $50.

Bags weighing up to 100 pounds will cost an extra $100.

The new policy is in line with fellow low-cost carriers Spirit and Allegiant.