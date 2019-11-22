Frontier Airlines email causes Thanksgiving travel scare

Frontier Airlines planes sit in a row at Denver International Airport. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Travelers were alarmed and confused after receiving emailing from Frontier telling them that their flights were canceled

It couldn’t have come at a worse time with the busy Thanksgiving travel week approaching.

The message directed travelers to call Frontier’s rebooking hotline to speak with an agent.

Customers immediately started calling the customer service number, but some said they got no answer.

The airline eventually sent a Tweet apologizing, saying the incident was a technical problem and the email was sent in error.

Frontier urged customers to check for confirmation of their flight online.