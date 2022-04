WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A variety of free health screenings are being offered in Warren on Friday.

This includes things like a cholesterol check, a dental van and even help for financial planning.

It’s happening at the Community Family Outreach Complex on Highland Avenue from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You could even win groceries or a gift card while you’re there.

This event is designed to help people prevent disease and connect them with health resources.