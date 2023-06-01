UPDATE: Memphis Fire Department says it was an accidental fire that started between the kitchen and bedroom due to rigged wiring. They aren’t saying who is responsible at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four children were killed in a fire Wednesday, the Memphis Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded just before 3 p.m. to a two-story apartment building in the 400 block of East Alston in South Memphis.

Their grandfather, Patrick Davis, identified the children as Marcus, Markese, Malaysia, and Makayla Walker. All were under the age of six.

“It hurt me to see my daughter hurting and it hurts me, and it’s hurting my whole family,” Davis said.

He said the children were at home with their father while their mother ran an errand.

Memphis Fire Department said two of the children were 4 years old, one was 2 years old and one was 6 years old.

A family member released this photo of the four children killed in a fire in South Memphis on Wednesday.

Their great-grandmother said one of the children just had a birthday yesterday.

“I’m so hurt and sad that all of them had to go,” the children’s great-grandmother said. “And this was a sad way for them to go. Four children. I can’t understand it. But God, he knows best.”

A witness told WREG she was driving on the street when she saw flames and smoke. She and her boyfriend pulled over to help, and children told her they’d tried to call 911 but couldn’t get through.

The woman said her boyfriend tried to go into the building but the flames were too high. The woman said she then contacted the children’s mother through Facebook.

“The guy, the boyfriend, he gave me her Facebook name and I called her on Facebook and I asked her where she was and I told her, “Your house is on fire and your kids are still in there,” the woman said.

The fire appeared to be under control by 5 p.m.

Memphis Police said the children’s father had been detained, but no charges had been filed. The investigation is ongoing.