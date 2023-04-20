(WKBN) – A federal indictment unsealed Thursday charges a former professional wrestler with taking money from a fund for needy families in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Theodore Marvin DiBiase Jr., 40, of Madison, along with co-conspirators John Davis, Christi Webb, Nancy New and others, are accused of getting federal money, including from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, and misappropriating the cash for their own benefit.

Davis was the executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS). As part of the alleged scheme, after federal funds were issued to MDHS, Davis directed MDHS to subgrant the funds to two nonprofit organizations, Family Resource Center of North Mississippi Inc. (FRC) and Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which were operated by Webb and New, respectively.

Davis then allegedly directed Webb and New to award sham contracts to various people and entities purportedly for the delivery of social services, including at least five sham contracts that were awarded to DiBiase’s companies, Priceless Ventures LLC and Familiae Orientem LLC.

Also, FRC and MCEC provided millions of dollars in federal funds from MDHS to DiBiase and his companies for social services that DiBiase did not provide and did not intend to provide, federal investigators said.

DiBiase allegedly used the federal funds to buy a vehicle and a boat, and for the down payment on the purchase of a house, among other expenditures.

DiBiase is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and four counts of money laundering.

The FBI, HHS-OIG, USDA-OIG and IRS-CI are investigating the case.

DiBiase was one of WWE’s members of “The Legacy” and “The DiBiase Posse.”