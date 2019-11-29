Former UAW president resigns from union membership

The United Auto Workers Union announced Friday that former president Gary Jones has now resigned completely from the union

Gary Jones, president of the United Auto Workers union addresses delegates to the union's bargaining convention in Detroit, Monday, March 11, 2019 that it would raise weekly strike pay from $200 to $250 per week and $275 in January of next year. Jones warned automakers that the union is prepared to strike if it doesn't get its way in upcoming contract talks. The new union president says no one expects a strike but the UAW is prepared to walk out.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Jones faced charges from the union that would have removed him from office and his membership.

Jones resigned as president earlier this month amid a corruption scandal.

Article 30 charges were filed against him, alleging he submitted false and inaccurate expense reports.

Accusations against Jones comes at the same time that regional director Vance Pearson was forced to step down after he was charged by federal prosecutors in September in connection with a scheme to embezzle union money and spend thousands on premium booze, golf clubs, cigars and swanky stays in California.

