Former UAW president resigns from union membership

(WKBN) – The United Auto Workers Union announced Friday that former president Gary Jones has now resigned completely from the union.

Jones faced charges from the union that would have removed him from office and his membership.

Jones resigned as president earlier this month amid a corruption scandal.

Article 30 charges were filed against him, alleging he submitted false and inaccurate expense reports.

Accusations against Jones comes at the same time that regional director Vance Pearson was forced to step down after he was charged by federal prosecutors in September in connection with a scheme to embezzle union money and spend thousands on premium booze, golf clubs, cigars and swanky stays in California.