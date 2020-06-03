Former President Barack Obama to address protests in first on-camera comments

This will be the former president's first on-camera comment since the death of George Floyd

(CNN) – Former President Barack Obama will address the recent protests against police violence.

The 44th President will participate in the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance (MBK) town hall series Wednesday.

He will be joined by police reform activists and public figures, including his former Attorney General Eric Holder.,

This will be the former president’s first on-camera comment since the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests.

Floyd died while being restrained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The ordeal was recorded on cellphone video.

The town hall will be lived streamed at 5 p.m. on obama.org.

Obama released an official statement May 29 calling on officials in Minnesota to conduct a full investigation.