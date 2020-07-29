Former President Barack Obama first guest on Michelle Obama’s new podcast

In the 49-minute discussion, the couple exchange friendly barbs, talk about family and how communities come together to help each other

(WKBN) – Former President Barack Obama is the first guest on Michelle Obama’s new podcast.

According to streaming service Spotify, Barack Obama joins the former first lady in her premiere episode in which the couple has an open conversation about what positive change means today.

Health care, wage stagnation, racism are also topics brought up in the discussion.

At one point, Michelle discloses that one of the reasons she fell in love with her husband was his guiding principles.

“You are guided by the principle that we are each other’s brother’s and sister’s keepers. And this is how I was raised.”