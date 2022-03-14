(WHTM) — Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Adm. Rachel Levine has been named one of USA Today’s Women of the Year.

Levine currently serves as the assistant secretary for health with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as well as the head of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. She is the first openly transgender four-star officer in the nation as well as the first female four-star officer in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, and USA Today notes that she is “the nation’s highest-ranking openly transgender official.”

Levine served as Pennsylvania’s top-ranking health official from 2017 to 2021 and became, for many, the face of the state’s COVID-19 response. President Joe Biden nominated her to the Department of Health and Human Services last January, and she was confirmed as the nation’s assistant secretary of health by the Senate in March 2021.

“I really feel that everything I’ve ever done, whether it was in academic medicine, in education, in clinical research, seeing my patients in my role in public health, in Pennsylvania and now my role nationally…has all led to this moment in terms of helping the nation through this greatest public health crisis that we have faced in over a hundred years,” Levine told USA Today.

A trained pediatrician, Levine was involved in establishing Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, raising awareness about opioid use disorder, and promoting medical care and access for the LGBTQ community in addition to helping the state navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tom Wolf said after Levine was nominated for the national position.

“Women are absolutely critical in terms of promoting healthy behaviors for themselves and their families and our communities,” Levine told USA Today. “I think women are often the creators of change. In terms of the changes that we see in our society and our culture, I think that women are those change-makers.”