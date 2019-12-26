Former Olympic skier proposes, saying, ‘Men should get engagement rings, too’

Lindsey Vonn said in an Instagram post, "We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words"

by: CNN Newsource

PK Subban and Lindsey Vonn

P. K. Subban, left, and Lindsey Vonn arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(CNN Newsource) – Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn took the untraditional route and popped the big question to her fiancé on Christmas Day.

She made the announcement on social media, saying, in part, “I asked P.K. to marry me and he said yes!”

Vonn and pro hockey player P.K. Subban have been dating since 2017. They previously announced their engagement in August.

Vonn further explained in an Instagram post, “We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings, too, and this is what P.K. deserves. Can’t wait to marry you, babe.”

The 35-year-old Vonn retired earlier this year from competitive skiing. She won three Olympic medals, including a gold, during her career.

