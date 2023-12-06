(WKBN) – As the global COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview mirror, those who took advantage of programs during the crisis are being prosecuted.

A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a scheme to defraud the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program as part of the CARES Act.

According to court documents, Brian Saulsberry, 47, of Memphis, was employed by the IRS as a Program Evaluation and Risk Analyst in the Human Capital Office. Saulsberry submitted false EIDL applications and obtained $171,400 in loan funds and transferred the money to his personal checking account, documents state.

Investigators say he transferred at least $100,000 into an investment account, knowing it was not allowed.

Saulsberry pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The case is part of a crackdown by the federal government following the establishment in 2021 of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

Last month, a Florida man admitted to fraudulently getting $2.4 million in COVID money.