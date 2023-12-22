(WKBN) – A former special agent in charge of the FBI Counterintelligence Division in New York was sentenced Thursday to 50 months in prison for money laundering involving Oleg Deripaska, a person acting as an agent of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to court documents and statements made in court proceedings, Charles McGonigal, 55, of New York, New York, pleaded guilty in August.

Investigators said McGonigal violated the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and to commit money laundering in connection with his 2021 agreement to provide services to Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian oligarch.

“Charles McGonigal helped advance the interests of a sanctioned Russian oligarch, breaking his oath to safeguard our nation and uphold its laws,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “Today’s sentence holds him accountable for this betrayal and demonstrates this department’s commitment to deny designated individuals the means to circumvent U.S. sanctions.”

Investigators said that as an FBI official, McGonigal helped investigate Deripaska and other Russian oligarchs. As a SAC, he supervised investigations into sanctions violations. Yet at the same time, he began building a relationship with an agent of Deripaska, in the hopes of doing business with Deripaska after he retired from the FBI.