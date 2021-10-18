‘Forever’: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and rocker Travis Barker are engaged, with the socialite posting a photo of the proposal on Instagram with the caption “forever @travisbaker.”

TMZ first broke the news with photos of the Blink-182 drummer popping the question on the beach in Montecito. The couple was surrounded by red roses and candles.

Sunday evening, Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian West, shared a video of the couple with the caption “KRAVIS FOREVER.” The video, which features the song “Marry You” by Bruno Mars, shows a close up of the ring.

Kourtney, 42, and Barker, 45, began dating earlier this year.

This will be the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s first marriage. Barker has been married twice. Both have children from previous relationships.