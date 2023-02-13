DETROIT (AP) – Ford Motor Co. plans to build a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant about 100 miles west of Detroit that would employ about 2,500 people.

The plant was revealed Monday at a meeting of the Michigan Strategic Fund, which approved a large state tax incentive package for the project near the city of Marshall. It will be built on a site that’s being readied for industrial development near the junction of Interstates 94 and 69.

Gabby Bruno, director of economic development for Ford, said there was “no lack of competition for this project.” She said Michigan “competed against numerous states and countries” to secure the investment.

Ford has scheduled press conferences later Monday to make electric vehicle announcements.