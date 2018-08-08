Ford celebrates production of 10 million Mustang sports cars

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. marked the production of the 10 millionth Mustang with celebrations at the automaker's headquarters and at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant where the iconic sports car is made.

A parade of Mustangs from 1964 to the present day rolled into the HQ's parking lot in Dearborn, Michigan, Wednesday morning before making the 30-minute drive - complete with police escort - to the Flat Rock complex. There, the cars were organized into a configuration that spelled out, "10,000,000." The commas were represented by the first Mustang produced and the 10 millionth, a 2019 Wimbledon White GT V8 six-speed manual convertible.

Mustang is the best-selling sports car of the last 50 years in the U.S. and the world's top-selling sports car for three years in a row.

