CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – To infinity and beyond, and then Canton.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan took a football with him to space on Blue Origin in December.

Now that football is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the museum’s “Pro Football Today Gallery.”

Courtesy: Pro Football Hall of Fame

“Flying to space with Blue Origin was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will never forget,” stated Strahan. “It’s an honor to have this special football on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where fans of space travel and the game of football can share in the journey with me.”

VAN HORN, TEXAS – DECEMBER 11: Good Morning America co-anchor and former NFL star Michael Strahan stands during a media availability on the landing pad after he flew into space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard on December 11, 2021 near Van Horn, Texas. Strahan flew with five other civilians aboard mission NS-19, the third human spaceflight for the company which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, they actually have several artifacts that have been to space.

However, this is the first that was taken to space by a Hall of Famer.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame is thrilled to have the opportunity to preserve and display for fans the football graciously donated by Blue Origin and Michael Strahan,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. “Constance Schwartz-Morini, Michael’s longtime business partner and the CEO of SMAC Entertainment, called me with this creative idea, and we are proud to be part of commemorating the historic moment of Michael being the first Pro Football Hall of Famer to go to space.”

“It was an honor to fly Michael Strahan to space on New Shepard,” said Michael Edmonds, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Marketing and Sales, Blue Origin. “We’re thrilled this space-flown football will be displayed in the Hall of Fame to inspire current and future generations to access space for the benefit of Earth.”

