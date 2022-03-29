(WJW) — The rock band Foo Fighters are taking an indefinite break following the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters.”

The band announced Hawkins’ death Friday, canceling their show in Bogota, Colombia that evening. The group had been touring South America.

Over the weekend, the Colombian Attorney General’s Office reported a toxicology test that showed the musician had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his death, including “marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others.” He reportedly died after having chest pains at his hotel in Chapinero.

An official cause of death for the 50-year-old has still not been announced.