Flour recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

(WKBN) – The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling certain lots of its Robin Hood all-purpose flour due to possible E. coli contamination.

The recall affects flour sold in stores across the U.S.

Affected lots:

Robin Hood All-Purpose Flour (5 lb.), item UPC code 0 51500 18010 5

Lot codes: 8350 513, 8351 513, 8354 513, 8355 513

Best if used by dates: 6/16/2020, 6/17/2020, 6/20/2020, 6/21/2020

No illnesses have been reported.

If you bought this product, you should throw it out.

Customers with questions can reach out to the company online or call 888-569-6728.