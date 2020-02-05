Florida troopers find narcotics in bags labeled ‘bag full of drugs’

1  of  2
Troopers had this advice for the men they pulled over -- "Our K9s can read"

by: CNN Newsource

SANTA ROSA CO., Fla. (CNN Newsource) – We can’t make this stuff up.

Florida state troopers said they found something comical when they pulled over some drug traffickers — two bags labeled “bag full of drugs.”

Inside the bags? You guessed it. A bunch of drugs.

The troopers said they pulled over Ian Christian Simmons and Joshua Michael Reinhardt, who were going 95 mph in a Kia Saturday night.

They ended up finding quite a stash of meth, cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA, along with tools used to do drugs, troopers said.

Deputies had this advice for the men — “Do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘bag full of drugs.’ Our K9s can read.”

