Florida man running from deputies crashes car into portable toilet

After crashing, deputies said the man tried to run but they caught him before he could jump over a wall

OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WMBB) – Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies in Florida arrested a Destin man after he led them on a chase, crashed into a portable toilet and ran.

Deputies tried to stop Larry Hoss Jr., 41, for several traffic offenses around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Instead of pulling over, deputies said Hoss took off and drove through several stop signs and red lights before ultimately ending up on Islandview Drive, where he crashed into the toilet.

Hoss then jumped out of the car and started running, but was later caught while trying to get over a retention wall, deputies said.

While on the ground, deputies said he tried to get rid of a glass pipe with cocaine residue.

Hoss is facing charges of fleeing and eluding with lights and siren active, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.