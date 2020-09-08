Florida man kills mother after arguments over orange juice and air conditioning, police say

The 29-year-old called 911, saying he "lost it" after a series of arguments

MIAMI (CBS) – An argument over some seemingly insignificant issues led to the death of a Florida woman at the hands of her son, authorities say.

Luis Martin Pages, 29, of North Miami Beach, turned himself over to authorities after claiming he shot and killed his mother, 59-year-old Miriam Gonzalez.

Pages called 911, saying he “lost it” after a series of arguments, shooting her at a home in the Miami area.

Gonzalez was found dead at the scene.

Pages told detectives the arguments involved orange juice in the refrigerator and borrowing his mother’s car. There was another argument about the air conditioning remote before the shooting as well.

Pages has been charged with second-degree murder.

