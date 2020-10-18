Florida man arrested after horse found butchered for meat

The video allegedly shows him walking up to the stables shortly before the animal was stolen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A man was arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida this week on suspicion of stealing and killing a horse that was found butchered last year in Palmetto, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the horse was found dead in a field after it was stolen from a stable on Dec. 1, 2019, and that it had been slaughtered for its meat.

Authorities said they obtained surveillance video placing the suspect, Eladio Garcia-Gasca, at the scene of the crime. The video allegedly shows him walking up to the stables shortly before the animal was stolen.

Garcia-Gasca, 40, was arrested at his home and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He is charged with grand theft and animal cruelty.