Florida man accused of stabbing dog and putting it in hot oven, deputies say

“This is possibly the most brutal and horrific example of animal abuse my team or I have ever seen," the county sheriff said

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is accused of abusing a dog before killing it, then placing the animal in an oven.

A neighbor called deputies to 24-year-old Vicasso Lara’s home. The neighbor said Lara was making threats.

When detectives responded to the home, deputies found several pools of blood outside and bloody footprints near the back door.

Once detectives began searching the home, they found the body of a dog in the kitchen oven, which had been turned to its highest setting.

Detectives said Lara had stabbed the dog numerous times, then beaten and brutalized it before putting it in the oven.

“I’m speechless,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This is possibly the most brutal and horrific example of animal abuse my team or I have ever seen. We will pursue the absolute maximum punishment for this horrific crime.”

Lara was arrested and charged with torture of an animal, inflicting pain, serious injury and causing death. He is currently being held without bond.