GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJW) — A Florida dad shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, who was reportedly abusive to her, Gainesville police reported.

Police were initially called to an apartment on Southwest Williston Road Friday night for reports of domestic battery. When police arrived on scene, the boyfriend had left, but it was clear he had assaulted the woman.

Police left at that point, and the woman’s father arrived at the apartment.

Thirty minutes later, the ex reportedly returned to the apartment, but when he came inside he found the father there with a gun pointing at him. Police said the father shot the suspect in the chest and he fled but only made it as far as the outside of his vehicle, where authorities found him.

He was reported dead at the scene around 9:30 p.m.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.