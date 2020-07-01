Florida face mask study rates effectiveness of DIY face coverings

The researchers said they chose to test these styles of face covering because they are readily available

(CNN) – Scientists at Florida Atlantic University experimented with different non-medical face coverings.

They delivered an uncovered cough from a mannequin where the droplets were able to travel more than eight feet.

When using a bandana, the droplets carried three feet and even less and just 2.5 feet with a stitched-quilted fabric mask.

Wearing face masks and coverings is recommended, or in some places mandatory, in public spaces to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

A well-fitted stitched mask made from two layers of quilting fabric was the most effective in stopping the spread of droplets from emulated coughs and sneezes.

The researchers said they chose to test these styles of face covering because they are readily available to the general public and do not draw away from the supply of medical-grade masks and respirators for health care workers.

The study was published in the journal Physics of Fluids on Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cloth face coverings to protect others in places where social distancing can’t be maintained.