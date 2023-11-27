TRENTON, N.J. – U.S. Attorney Phillip R. Sellinger announced that a Florida man admitted to taking $2.4 million in CARES Act money that he didn’t deserve.

Mohamed A. Awad, 61, of Ocala, Florida, pleaded guilty last week in federal court to fraud and money laundering charges.

Investigators say that Awad falsified documents to get millions of dollars from government programs that were intended to provide financial help to those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sellinger.

Investigators said Awad lied about the number of employees he had, falsified tax documents, and transferred the CARES Act money to banks based in Egypt.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to Americans suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Awad is scheduled for sentencing April 9, 2024.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.