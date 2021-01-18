First Lady Melania Trump delivers farewell message on social media

First lady Melania Trump arrives to speak on the second night of the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First Lady Melania Trump delivered a farewell message to the nation on Monday as the Trump Administration prepares to leave the White House.

The First Lady posted a message on her Facebook page. Her remarks said, in part:

“The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination.”

The First Lady talked about law enforcement, those on the front lines of the pandemic and those who have battled opioid addiction.

She also spoke about her Be Best initiative to help children struggling with online bullying, those battling drug addiction and the impact on newborns.

“Be Best has concentrated on three pillars: well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse. In a few short years, I have raised awareness of how to keep children safe online; we have made incredible progress on our nation’s drug epidemic and how it impacts the lives of newborns and families, and we have given a voice to our most vulnerable children in the foster care system.”

President Donald Trump will leave Washington Wednesday morning just before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.