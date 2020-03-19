First gas station in nation drops price to 99 cents

GasBuddy has confirmed that a gas station in Kentucky has become the first to drop the price per gallon to 99 cents.

(WKBN) – GasBuddy has confirmed that a gas station in Kentucky has become the first to drop the price per gallon to 99 cents.

The station in London, Kentucky lowered its price at 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

The station is the first in the nation, according to GasBuddy. More stations in the Great Lakes region are expected to lower their prices, too.

“Absolutely amazing to see how quickly prices have fallen, and the return of something few Americans have seen since the early 2000s,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “We’re in uncharted waters due to demand plummeting in light of the coronavirus situation, and yesterday oil prices fell to their lowest level since 2002 in a sign of the deep distress our economy is facing.”

