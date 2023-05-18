ATLANTA, Ga. (WKBN) — After nearly 56 years in business, the first-ever Chick-fil-A location is serving its last batch of chicken nuggets.

KDKA reports that the Chick-fil-A location in the Greenbriar Mall food court is set to close on Saturday, and the location’s Facebook page is marked as permanently closed. It was the first-ever Chick-fil-A location, created by Truett Cathy following his creation of the original chicken sandwich in 1964.

According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the company can be found in 47 states across the U.S. The company’s first stand-alone location came in 1986 and its well-known slogan “Eat Mor Chikin” followed in 1995.

The reason for the closure is not yet known.