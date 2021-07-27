Watch Live: Congressional committee holds first Jan. 6 Capitol riot hearing

(CBS NEWS) – The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is holding its first hearing Tuesday, with testimony from law enforcement officers who defended the building that day.

Officers were severely outnumbered, and CBS News has reported that, in total, more than 150 officers were injured during the attack.

The impact persists: Months after the attack, at least 17 police officers remained out of work with injuries sustained on January 6, and some have described ongoing psychological trauma. Two officers died after the assault.

The committee has called four officers to testify Tuesday, all of whom have been vocal about the violence they experienced. The committee said they would deliver testimony in their personal capacities, not representing their departments.