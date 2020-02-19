Live Now
Firefighter killed in fire at California library; 2 teens arrested

Two 13-year-olds have been arrested and booked on arson and manslaughter charges

by: John Parmer

Raymond Figueroa

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE/KSEE) — A firefighter was killed in a fire at a California library.

Tuesday’s blaze started shortly after 4 p.m. in Porterville.

The man killed has been identified as Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa, 35.

He started with the department in 2017.

Additionally, firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, is still missing. He’s been with the department since 2017.

Two 13-year-olds have been arrested and booked on arson and manslaughter charges. Authorities said they set the fire.

