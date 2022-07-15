DALLAS (AP) — A former Southwest Airlines flight attendant has won a $5.1 million verdict against the airline and the union for its flight attendants.

Charlene Carter alleged that Southwest unlawfully fired her in 2017 at the union’s urging over anti-abortion messages she sent to the union president.

A jury in federal district court in Dallas issued the verdict Thursday.

Carter was unhappy over what she considered the union’s support for flight attendants who attended a protest march against President Donald Trump in Washington.

Southwest believed her posts, in which she could be identified as a company employee, were offensive, and the private messages to the union president amounted to harassment.