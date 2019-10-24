Fire in Calif. wine country explodes to 10,000 acres

Many vineyards and ranches are located in the fire zone

GEYSERVILLE (KRON) – Firefighters are battling a fast-moving wildfire near Geyserville driven by strong winds, according to authorities.

At last check, the Kincade fire has grown to 10,000 acres and remains at 0% containment.

Winds are estimated at 70 miles per hour intensifying the blaze and forcing mandatory equations in the area.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says right now the fire is moving towards Cloverdale and more evacuations are expected; many vineyards and ranches are located in the fire zone.

Evacuation Orders

Right now more than 300 people have been evacuated, with an estimated 1,700 people in the evacuation warning areas.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the following areas:

Red Winery Road

Alexander Mountain Road

Highway 128 from Geysers Road to River Road including the casino

All roads off River Road

An evacuation warning is in place for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville.

Significant resources from across the region are responding.

Evacuation Centers

The following evacuation centers have been set up to assist those affected by the fire:

Windsor High School – 8695 Windsor Rd, Windsor, CA 95492

Healdsburg Community center – 1557 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg CA 95448

Centros de evacuación

Preparatoria de Windsor – 8695 Windsor Rd, Windsor, CA 95492

Centro Comunitario de Healdsburg – 1557 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg CA 95448

Officials say the fire is moving away from populated areas and is headed west to north depending on the wind.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.