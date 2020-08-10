Fire damages home of TV host Rachael Ray

Video courtesy of: Jeff St. John/firevideos.net
LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. -(WTEN) – The sheriff in Warren County, New York confirmed a major house fire in Lake Luzerne has damaged the home of chef and talk show host Rachael Ray.
Firefighters began battling the blaze on Chuckwagon Trail at around 8 p.m. Sunday.
In a statement, representatives of Ray confirmed there were no injuries though the extent of the damage is unknown.
Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.CHARLIE DOUGIELL
REPRESENTITIVE OF RACHAEL RAY
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.