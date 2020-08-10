Fire damages home of TV host Rachael Ray

National and World

Firefighters began battling the blaze on Chuckwagon Trail at around 8 p.m. Sunday

by: WTEN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Video courtesy of: Jeff St. John/firevideos.net

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. -(WTEN) – The sheriff in Warren County, New York confirmed a major house fire in Lake Luzerne has damaged the home of chef and talk show host Rachael Ray.

Firefighters began battling the blaze on Chuckwagon Trail at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

In a statement, representatives of Ray confirmed there were no injuries though the extent of the damage is unknown.

Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.

CHARLIE DOUGIELL
REPRESENTITIVE OF RACHAEL RAY

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award