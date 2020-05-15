Fiesta Tableware Company announces layoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic

Earlier this month, the company also issued a notice indicating it plans to lay off more than one-third of employees from its Hall China plant in East Liverpool

NEWELL, WV (WOWK) – The Fiesta Tableware Company has submitted a notice to layoff one-third of its employees.

Layoffs are expected to begin between May 15, 2020, and June 15, 2020. The company submitted a Worker Adjustment Notification (WARN) Act notice of upcoming layoffs to its Homer Laughlin China facility due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s foodservice business and the Homer Laughlin and Hall China brand names were sold on March 24, 2020.

“Unfortunately, it was inevitable that selling the foodservice divisions would result in job losses, but right-sizing the company was necessary for its continued survival and its ability to provide jobs in our community,” said Elizabeth McIlvain, President and CEO. “The COVID-19 emergency has made it very difficult for the company to plan and predict employment levels, but we want our employees to be well informed.”

Earlier this month, the company also issued a notice indicating it plans to lay off more than one-third of employees from its Hall China plant in East Liverpool.