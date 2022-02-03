PENNS CREEK, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but not everyone thinks of it as the day of love. An animal rescue center has a way to get back at your ex while donating to their organization.

T & D Cats of the Wild, an exotic wildlife rescue, has a different take on the holiday of love.

“Toss your ex to the wolves! Yes, just a little twist on Valentine’s Day,” said Jennifer Mattive, Co-owner, T&D Cats of the World

But not literally, through a small donation, you can safely feed your ex’s name to one of their seven wolves.

“For $5 you can purchase a dog/wolf treat that is made by one of our volunteers and we will put a name on that cookie that you provide. So keep it nice,” said Mattive.

And that’s what gets tossed to the wolves. They came up with the idea as a unique way to raise extra funds for the animals.







“It’s a little fundraiser that, I think this is our third year we’ve done it. Last year we raised about $200 so it’s not huge but it helps and it’s just fun. Something different to do,” Mattive said.

It’s only been a few days and they’ve already had several people contact them to seek revenge on their exes.

“It’s been going pretty good. I just printed off some of the names, I can’t remember how many we have but there’s probably about 10 or 12 people that have donated so far,” explained Mattive.

Donations will be accepted until February 11. T&D Cats of the Wild is closed for the season so you can’t feed the wolves yourself, But it will be shared on their Facebook page just in time for Valentine’s Day.