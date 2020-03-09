Feds warn 7 companies about selling fraudulent COVID-19 products

The unapproved products are being marketed to prevent or treat the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued warning letters to seven companies for selling fraudulent COVID-19 products.

The unapproved products are being marketed to prevent or treat the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The FDA and FTC jointly issued warning letters to Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., Xephyr, LLC doing business as N-Ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.

The products cited in these warning letters are teas, essential oils, tinctures and colloidal silver.

Those companies must respond within 48 hours, describing specific steps they are taking to correct the violations.

There are currently no vaccines or drugs approved to treat or prevent COVID-19. Although there are investigational COVID-19 vaccines and treatments under development, these investigational products are in the early stages of product development and have not yet been fully tested for safety or effectiveness, according to a news release from the Federal Trade Commission.