Feds improving how federal student aid is awarded

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Changes to the Federal Student Aid will make it easier to fill out the form and new calculations will release some financial burden for students and families.

Rich Cordray, chief operating officer for the U.S. Department of Education Office of Student Aid, said recent legislation passed by Congress will provide the following:

Expand access to Federal Pell Grants and subsidized loans, including making incarcerated students eligible for Federal Pell Grants

Change the methodology used to calculate how much federal student aid you and your family receive

Improve the exchange of tax data to help students file an accurate FAFSA form

Eliminate any negative consequences related to questions about drug convictions and Selective Service registration for federal student aid

The changes will not be immediate, though, because the system needs updated, according to Cordray.

“To deliver on these new opportunities, FSA first needs to update the technology system that the FAFSA form is built on. Believe it or not, the current system is 45 years old and though we have made it work all these years, it’s just too limited to support these new changes,” Cordray wrote in the official blog of the U.S. Department of Education.

Some of the improvements will begin as early as October of this year and more will be added over time.