Feds approve self-driving vehicle minus rear and side mirrors

DETROIT (AP) – The U.S. highway safety agency for the first time has approved a company’s request to deploy a self-driving vehicle that doesn’t meet federal safety standards for human-driven cars and trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it granted temporary approval for Silicon Valley robotics company Nuro to run a low-speed autonomous delivery vehicle without side- and rear-view mirrors used by human drivers.

Nuro announced plans in December for low-speed vehicles in partnership with Walmart to deliver groceries in Houston. Under the temporary approval, Nuro will have to make real-time safety reports to the agency.

