Feds: 2 or more DUIs could impact immigration applications

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo a citizen candidate holds an American flag and the words to The Star-Spangled Banner before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami field office in Miami. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers can now create fictitious social media accounts to monitor information on foreigners seeking visas, green cards and citizenship.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The updates are applicable to any cases filed or pending on or after Oct. 25, 2019.

WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) – Two or more DUI convictions could impact an immigrant’s status in the United States, according to a new directive released by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Tuesday.

The change comes after a policy alert published by USCIS on Dec. 10, which establishes that two or more DUI convictions can impact what’s called the ‘good moral character’ determinations. That can affect certain immigration applications such as becoming a U.S. citizen.

“This guidance enhances public safety by ensuring that USCIS adjudicators consider driving under the influence convictions with the appropriate standard of scrutiny,” said Deputy Director Mark Koumans.

USCIS says the updates are applicable to any cases filed or pending on or after Oct. 25, 2019.