Federal Reserve survey sees economy growing at faster pace

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a somewhat faster pace in April and May despite disruptions that choked supplies to the nations manufacturers, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday.

In the Fed’s latest survey of economic conditions around the nation, several of the central bank’s districts reported increased vaccination rates and relaxed social-distancing measures were having a positive impact on the economy. But offsetting those gains were economic headwinds coming from supply-chain problems.

The Fed’s report, known as the beige book, is based on surveys conducted by the Fed’s 12 regional banks from early April to late May. The information will form the basis of discussion when Fed policymakers meet on June 15-16 to decide the future course of interest rates.

Most analysts believe that, based on the comments of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials, the central bank will leave rates where they have been for the past year at a record low of 0% to 0.25% as the central bank continues to promote a strong rebound from the pandemic-triggered recession.