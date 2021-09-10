Federal inmate indicted in death of another inmate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — An inmate in federal prison has been charged in the death of another inmate in West Virginia, officials said.

Joenell L. Rice, 34, was indicted on charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault in the 2017 death of an inmate at U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard said in a statement on Thursday.

Rice is accused of hitting an inmate identified only as “D.G.” in the head multiple times, killing him, the statement said.

Rice, who is currently being held at a federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, faces up to 15 years in prison on the manslaughter charge and up to 10 years on the assault charge if convicted, official said.