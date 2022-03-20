CINCINNATI (WKBN) — The Food and Drug Administration announced a popular lotion is being voluntarily recalled after potential bacteria contamination.

Kao USA Inc. is voluntarily recalling the 3 and 10 ounce versions of the Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer.

The product may contain the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae, which could pose a risk for people with weakened immune systems who are more susceptible to infections.

The company is removing the product from warehouses and working with retailers to remove it from store shelves.

The affected moisturizer was manufactured between Oct. 1-18.

The affected lot codes for the 3 oz size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for pack of 3) can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix “ZU”.

The affected lot codes for the 10 oz size (UPC 019100109988) can be found on the bottom of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix “ZU”.

The full list of lot codes can be found on the FDA’s website.

Anyone who has product from a recalled lot should call the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon at the following number: 1.800.742.8798 or send an email to: consumer@kao.com.

Any adverse events with the use of this product should be reported via the FDA’s MedWatch Program by calling 888-463-6332 or on the website.