(WKBN) — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is warning consumers to be cautious of tainted energy products intended for sexual enhancement.

After the initial warning, the FDA clarified that the products were marketed as energy-enhancing with sexual enhancement benefits.

The FDA is notifying consumers that certain products promoted for energy enhancement have been found to contain hidden ingredients and may pose a significant health risk.

The FDA testing found the following products to contain active drug ingredients not listed on the product labels:

BIG GUYS Male Energy Supplement, Mens Maximum Energy Supplement, WeFun, Vegetal Vigra, V=GRA GOLD 500mg, and Honey Girl contain sildenafil, the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Viagra, used to treat erectile dysfunction. FDA approval of Viagra is restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed healthcare professional.

Round 2, Genergy, and X MAX Triple Shot Energy Honey contains tadalafil, the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Cialis, used to treat erectile dysfunction, also restricted to use only under licensed supervision.

Infinity 10K contains tadalafil and sildenafil, the active ingredients in the FDA-approved prescription drugs Cialis and Viagra, respectively, used to treat erectile dysfunction. FDA approvals of Cialis and Viagra are restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed healthcare professional.

The list included only some of the potentially dangerous products, according to the FDA. Even if a product is not included in this list, consumers should exercise caution before using these types of sexual enhancement products.

These products may cause potentially serious side effects and may interact with medications or dietary supplements a consumer is taking. Consumers should use caution when considering purchasing these types of products, the FDA warns.

“It is clear from the results of our decade of testing that retailers and distributors, including online marketplaces, do not effectively prevent these types of potentially harmful products from being sold to consumers,” the FDA warning stated.

The FDA encourages consumers and health care professionals to report any adverse events to the agency’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program so the agency can take action to protect the public from any unsafe products.