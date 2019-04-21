FDA: Blood pressure medication recall expanded again for risk of cancer-causing ingredient

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is expanding its recall for Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and Losartan Potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP, to the consumer level due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufactured by Hetero Labs Limited.

The Recall is expanded to include an additional 36 lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and 68 lots of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP.

The impurity detected in the API is N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA). Torrent is only recalling lots of losartan-containing products that contain N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA) above the acceptable daily intake levels released by the FDA.

To date, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Losartan is used to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and for the treatment of nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients. Losartan potassium and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP is used to treat hypertension and hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy.

Patients who are taking Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP and Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP should continue taking their medication, as the risk of harm to the patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment. Patients should contact their pharmacist or physician who can advise them about an alternative treatment prior to returning their medication.

The product/lots included in the expanded recall are listed below in red. The product can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details, and batch or lot number on the bottle containing these products.

To see the complete report from the FDA:https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm636296.htm