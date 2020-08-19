FDA blocks much-anticipated BioMarin hemophilia gene therapy

BioMarin now will have to complete an ongoing late-stage patient study, delaying possible approval till late 2022

by: The Associated Press

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA (AP) – BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares plunged by a third after U.S. regulators rejected its potentially game-changing gene therapy for hemophilia A patients.

The Food and Drug Administration late Tuesday raised concerns Roctavian might not really be a one-and-done lifetime treatment, so it wants study participants to be followed longer.

BioMarin now will have to complete an ongoing late-stage patient study, delaying possible approval till late 2022.

The therapy could have freed hemophilia A patients from frequent, extremely expensive IV infusions of blood-clotting therapy to prevent internal bleeding from the rare genetic disorder.

Questions about how long Roctavian works arose recently amid suggestions the company could charge up to $3 million per patient.

