FDA awards 11 clinical trial grants for rare diseases, many in children

(WKBN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration awarded grant money Thursday to 11 clinical trials involving rare diseases, many impacting children.

The $25 million funding will be dispersed over the next four years and be used to research medical conditions from skin disease to brain cancer.

Many of the studies involve children as young as newborns, including one evaluating the treatment of a rare inherited skin disease known as recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, or RDEB, a condition that can lead to painful blisters and wounds that are often disfiguring and fatal.

Another study will evaluate treatment before the onset of seizures in infants with tuberous sclerosis complex, which is an inherited disease that can affect a variety of organs and can result in long-term brain development issues.

A brain cancer study is looking at a vaccine to treat pediatric brain cancer.

Below is a complete list of the grants in alphabetical order: