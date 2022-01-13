(WKBN)- The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they have approved the first injection that can ease pain in cats suffering from osteoarthritis.

According to a press release, Solesnia will be the first treatment used for osteoarthritis pain and the first monoclonal antibody new animal drug approved by the FDA for use in any animal species.

According to the FDA, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules that act as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells.

The FDA defines osteoarthritis as a degenerative condition of the joints in which the normal cartilage cushion in the joints breaks down. Eventually, the bones in the joint rub against each other, causing pain, decreased joint movement, and sometimes the formation of bone spurs or other changes in and around the joint.

The report says that Solensia can help manage the pain associated with the condition to improve the cat’s quality of life.

Solensia can only be distributed by prescription from a licensed veterinarian. The report says that it can only be used once a month and that dosage depends on the cat’s size.

Steven M. Solomon, M.P.H., D.V.M., the director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine, said that he hopes that this finding will expand research and development for the use of other monoclonal antibody products to treat animal diseases.